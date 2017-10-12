BP announces its investments in ACG and Shahdeniz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since June 2006 2.7 billion barrels or 365 million tonnes of crude oil, including oils of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, have been exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones said at the Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017.

“Jointly with our partners, BP invested $67 billion as ACG and Shahdeniz operators and produced more than 3.2 billion barrels of oil, 85 bcm of gas, 30 bcm of associated gas and about 170 million barrels of condensate”, he said.

