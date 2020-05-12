BP Azerbaijan: 16 wells completed in Shah Deniz 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of the year, Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack, according to BP Azerbaijan.

The Istiglal rig commenced drilling the lower section of the SDC05 well. The Maersk Explorer rig continues with the SDF04 well operations.

The above two rigs have already drilled 17 wells in total, and completed 16 out of those, for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up. The completed wells include four wells on the North Flank, four wells on the West Flank, four wells on the East South Flank, two wells on the West South Flank and two wells on the East North flank. One well on the West South flank was drilled to its final depth and suspended. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to the plateau level, the company said.

News.Az