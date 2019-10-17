BP: Azerbaijan has promising potential in renewable energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has promising potential in the field of renewable energy sources, Assistant General Counsel at BP Azerbaijan Carolyn Gilbert said during the Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Gilbert noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of wind energy. On the Absheron Peninsula, wind speed reaches 8-9 meters per second, the assistant general counsel said.

Regarding the country's potential in solar energy, the BP representative noted that there is also promising potential (four kilowatt hours per square meter per day).

The assistant general counsel added that BP is developing digital platforms in this area and some of them can also be used in Azerbaijan.

Further, Gilbert noted that within the framework of the Paris Agreement, Azerbaijan intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030, and BP is ready to support the transformation of the country's energy sector.

The Caspian Technical Conference will continue until October 18. The main focus of the conference is on the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region and at the global level.

The theme of the conference is digital transformation, which is reflected in thematic panel sessions and technical sessions, bringing together industry experts, representatives of regulatory bodies and innovative companies as well as students.

