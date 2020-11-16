BP Azerbaijan says 20 wells drilled in Shah Deniz-2

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the third quarter of the year, Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig continued to be on warm stack, according to BP.

The Istiglal rig drilled the SDC05 well to total depth and suspended the well. The Maersk Explorer drilled the SDF04 well to total depth and suspended it. The rig also drilled the top hole and lower section of the SDF05 well.

The above two rigs have already drilled 20 wells in total, and completed 16 out of those, for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up. The completed wells include four wells on the North Flank, four wells on the West Flank, four wells on the East South Flank, two wells on the West South Flank and two wells on the East North flank. Two wells on the West South flank have been drilled to final depth and suspended. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to plateau level.

News.Az