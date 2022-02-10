BP Azerbaijan transfers 3 bcm of associated gas to SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the year, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli delivered an average of around 9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (3 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility, BP Azerbaijan told News.Az.

“The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance,” the company added.

News.Az