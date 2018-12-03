BP, Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to sign MoU by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding between BP and Azerbaıjan’s Energy Ministry will be signed by the end of this year, AZERTAC cited BP’s Vice President for Communic

He also said that a joint working group will be established for cooperation in developing of renewable energy sources.

In the past days, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones discussed opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy sources and proposed signing of a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding.

News.Az

News.Az