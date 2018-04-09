BP Azerbaijan's contractor wants to work on area of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev received BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones.

During the meeting the minister said that one of the BP’s contractors is interested in activity on the territory of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) and invited the BP representative to get acquainted with works and conditions created in the Park.

Mustafayev told about the Vocational Training Center established in the Park and added that BP can make orders for training of specialized personnel in the Center. He also stressed the expediency of expanding cooperation with local companies in the industry.

In his turn, Jones pointed out that 90% of BP’s staff are local citizens. He informed the Azerbaijani minister about the projects being implemented and planned for implementation in Azerbaijan, as well as about various social projects underway in the country.

News.Az

