BP CEO to visit Azerbaijan

Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley will visit Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

He will meet with representatives of the Azerbaijani government and partner companies.

The Board of BP announced that, after a 40-year career with BP and over nine years as group chief executive, Bob Dudley, 64, has decided to step down as group chief executive and from the BP Board following delivery of the company’s 2019 full-year results on 4 February 2020 and will retire on 31 March 2020.

The Board also said that Bernard Looney, 49, currently chief executive, Upstream, will succeed Dudley as a group chief executive and join the BP Board on 5 February 2020.

