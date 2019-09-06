BP Chairman gets acquainted with company business in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Helge Lund, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BP Group, is on a two-day working visit in Baku, BP Azerbaijan told Trend.

Lund was appointed to his current post in January of this year. Therefore, he is getting acquainted with key regions of BP’s business, the company said.

“Mr Lund’s visit programme includes a number of internal meetings with BP Azerbaijan leadership and staff, during which he has received updates on all parts of BP business in the region – upstream and midstream,” the company said.

BP noted that Lund is having a number of external meetings with senior state and government officials of Azerbaijan. He is expected to brief Azerbaijan’s leadership on the current status and plans for BP-operated projects in the country.

The chairman was received by President Ilham Aliyev on September 5.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. The company manages large offshore oil and gas assets in Azerbaijan. BP is the operator of fields such as Shah Deniz, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula, Shafag-Asiman, and Gobustan.

News.Az

