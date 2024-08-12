bp discloses funding for educational, social project in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp today announced the completion of the second phase of its educational social investment project, aimed at supporting Azerbaijan in developing highly qualified national talents, News.az reports.

According to the company, this initiative is part of bp’s broader commitment to contributing to the country’s sustainable future by fostering world-class local expertise and capabilities.Following the successful results of the first phase, which saw 14 out of 15 bp-supported participants gain admission to prestigious international universities, the second phase has expanded the project to benefit 22 talented young Azerbaijanis.The project participants, selected from low-income families, received comprehensive support including group and individual sessions on SAT and IELTS test preparation, entrance exam training, and guidance on applying to universities that offer full scholarships to international students.While not all the results are yet known at this stage, 21 of the 22 bp-supported participants have already gained admission to high-ranked major Western and Asian universities such as Koç University, Imperial College of London, University of Edinburgh, George Washington University, Delft University of Technology, University of Hong Kong, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and other prestigious institutions. The most popular disciplines among the participants include computer science and engineering, data science and analytics, bioinformatics and molecular biology, sustainable energy systems, and environmental science.Out of the 21 participants who have received admissions so far, seven have applied for bachelor's degrees, while 14 are pursuing master's degrees.An event was held today to celebrate the successful completion of the second phase of the project and the achievements of these young talents, during which they received graduation certificates.Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “The success of the first phase of the project inspired us to further continue our support, reinforcing our commitment to helping Azerbaijan develop world-class national talents. We are pleased that this year’s results are even more exciting. We are truly proud of the young talents who have already secured spots at some of the world's top-ranked universities and look forward to receiving similar offers from leading universities for the remaining participant.“Not only does this project underscore our dedication to supporting Azerbaijan in nurturing exceptional national talents. It also highlights the significant potential these young individuals have to shape the country’s exciting future.”The duration of the second phase of the project was 11 months (October 2023- August 2024) with a total cost of 100,000 AZN ($59,000).The project was implemented by the local organization ROOF Academic Training.

News.Az