BP intends to maintain its activity in Azerbaijan, vice-president says

Azerbaijan is taking urgent measures to overcome the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice-President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region at BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey.

He made the remarks Thursday during a joint conference of Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR) and the Valdai Discussion Club.

The vice-president stressed that BP intends to maintain its activity in Azerbaijan.

“In this regard, we also commit ourselves to the implementation of the projects undertaken. Our goal is to support our activity in Azerbaijan and the region. We also worked with the government of Azerbaijan to keep our prices competitive. In addition, we try to contribute to improving the competitiveness of the markets of the Caspian region, achieving zero emissions,” he added.

Aslanbayli noted that the company has established a slight increase in gas production in Azerbaijan for the Turkish and European markets. "By the end of this year we will have results from drilling a number of exploration wells in Azerbaijan."

News.Az