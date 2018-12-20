BP interested in increasing number of Azerbaijani companies in its projects in region

BP interested in increasing number of Azerbaijani companies in its projects in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP and partners are interested in increasing the number of Azerbaijani companies participating in their projects in the region, BP Azerbaijan Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

Aslanbayli made the remarks in Baku on Dec. 20 during the ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding between the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and BP.

“The memorandum envisages support for the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country,” he said.

Aslanbayli stressed that over 26 years of its activity in Azerbaijan, BP together with its partners contributed to the development of the country's energy sector.

“These projects are being implemented together with partners who work in such projects as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, South Caucasus Pipeline,” he said.

Aslanbayli also touched upon the entrepreneurship development program, which has been implemented since 2007.

“The main goal of the program is to give impetus to the development of entrepreneurship in the country,” he added. “Thus, 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses used the program.”

Speaking about the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Aslanbayli said that the agency managed to achieve success in the short time since its launch.

He said that BP pays special attention to the education sector and implements projects in this sphere.

Aslanbayli stressed that during the year the company published 33 books with a circulation of 19,000 copies.

News.Az

News.Az