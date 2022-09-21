bp plans to complete construction of new platform on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli by year-end

The construction of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform is planned to be completed by the end of 2022, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, the company’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event on “Cyber-secure economy: reforms, innovative approaches and solutions” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Aslanbayli noted that this platform is one of the modern ones, which will be equipped with the latest technologies and will be able to work smoothly in all weather conditions.

“Also, all the pipelines are provided with modern technologies that have automated the work process. Digital solutions are used in bp and in production processes, including in ensuring the physical security of the company,” he added.

The vice president stressed that bp is committed to raising the awareness of its employees about cybersecurity.

