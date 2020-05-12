BP reveals volume of production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli in Q1 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Total production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil fields for the first quarter of 2020 was on average about 524,000 barrels per day (about 48 million barrels or more than 6.4 million tons in total), which is 8.6% less compared to the same period of 2019, according to an annual report from BP-Azerbaijan.

At the end of the quarter, 129 oil wells were producing, while 42 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection, said the report.

During the reporting period, about $150 million has been spent in operating expenditure and about $522 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

