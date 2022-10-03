bp says it’s actively working to strengthen cyber security in oil industry

bp says it’s actively working to strengthen cyber security in oil industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp is actively working on measures to strengthen cyber security in oil industry, Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Global Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Security Summit in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to Aslanbayli, the company's employees receive appropriate training in the field of cyber security.

“One of bp’s projects is also of educational nature. The company is working with universities on projects in the field of cyber security, the creation of laboratories in this area,” he added.

News.Az