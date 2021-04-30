Yandex metrika counter

BP spends $284,000 on sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan in Q1 2021

BP spent $284,000 on sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of this year, the company said. 

During the first three months of 2021, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures spent $330.000 in Azerbaijan on social investment projects. Thus, in January-March, BP and its co-venturers spent $614.000 on projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

In total, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures have invested over $90 million through social development programmes in Azerbaijan so far.


