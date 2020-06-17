BP’s assessment of Azerbaijan’s oil reserves remains unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP has not changed its assessment of the approved oil reserves of Azerbaijan, according to the company’s annual report.

The approved oil reserves of Azerbaijan amounted to 1 billion tons (7 bln. barrels) as of the end of 2019 and it is equal to the indicator of 2018.

According to the report, approved oil reserves in the world accounted for 244.6 billion tons or 1 733.9 billion barrels as of the end of 2019 (Azerbaijan's share - 0.4%).

News.Az