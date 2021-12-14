Brand new Fleet Management solution from Azercell Business!

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator introduces a new IoT solution for its corporate customers!

For the first time in local mobile communication market the leading digital solutions provider in Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” presents “My Business Fleet” service, offering comprehensive turnkey solution based on Internet of Things (IoT) technology tailored for fleet-owning businesses.

In the modern world, IoT solutions are transforming fleet management and performance, helping companies to accelerate into the future with optimized control over their assets and operations. “My Business Fleet” is a smart solution to empower your business decisions, as well as to manage your corporate vehicles fleet more effectively.

The key benefits of My Business Fleet by Azercell are:

Reducing operating costs and maintaining the value of the vehicles over time

Lowering fuel consumption and obtaining real-time insights improving route planning

Enhancing customer service

Enabling new mobility services

Improving employee safety and security

Addressing environmental concerns

Advantage of purchasing one-stop shop services from a trusted partner

The solution is particularly important as efficiency, safety and security of goods and drivers as well as increasing operating costs are top concerns when it comes to fleet telematics nowadays. For this reason, diagnostics, maintenance, real-time information, and route management are key success factors for any fleet owning business. Particularly, the solution will be highly beneficial for companies operating in industries that depend on transportation such as logistics, energy, agriculture, FMCG, and others.

It also should be mentioned that Azercell Business has a dedicated team of solution consultants that will be fully responsible for the complete installation, maintenance, relevant trainings, and further support of My Business Fleet solution with the aim to provide the best customer experience. The customers will benefit from the solution without any investments in equipment or extra costs for a simple monthly fee with direct access for reporting and control at anytime, anywhere and from any device.

Azercell’s “My Business Fleet” solution enables businesses to monitor the route, trip duration, fuel consumption levels and the position of their corporate vehicles in real time both in Azerbaijan and outside of its borders. In addition, it provides data on vehicle status, such as engine operation and mechanical parts, and even battery voltage. “My Business Fleet” service platform also records driving behavior (speed limits, harsh breaking and rapid acceleration), helping to adopt a more environmentally friendly way of driving. Moreover, the service automatically sends alerts in case of an accident or emergency.

With the help of “My Business Fleet” solution, Azercell’s corporate customers by relying on comprehensive data will be able to transform into a truly optimized, safe, customer-centric, and “green” organisation that will obtain a new level of control over all company vehicles.

For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/corporate.html

Corporate Call center -*6050

News.Az