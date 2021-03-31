Brazil again reports all-time high daily COVID-19 death toll

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of novel coronavirus-related fatalities in Brazil increased by 3 780 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily death toll ever registered in the country since the start of the pandemic, the country’s Health Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Brazil’s overall COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 317,646.

The coronavirus case count rose by 84,494 in the past day, reaching 12,658,109 in total. More than 11 million patients have recovered and the number of active cases stands at over 1.2 million. The country has 6,023 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths per 100,000 citizens.

Over the past week, nearly 539,903 coronavirus cases were registered and 17,798 people died. These are the highest figures for the fourth week in a row since the start of the pandemic in the country.

