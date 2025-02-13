Brazil: BRICS summit to focus on AI, health, and financial reform
REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
The next annual Brics summit will take up artificial intelligence governance, global health cooperation and financial reform, according to a “concept note” on Thursday from Brazil, the bloc’s chair this year.
Brazil will call for inclusive and ethical global governance of AI technology, arguing its development should not be controlled by a few companies or countries but guided by multilateral frameworks ensuring fair access as well as protecting human rights
and preventing algorithmic bias, News.Az
reports citing foreign media.
“The world needs fair and equitable global governance for AI, where all nations – not just big corporations – have a voice,” the note stated ahead of the summit slated for July.
Brics, an association of leading emerging markets that includes Russia
, India
, China and South Africa
, will also work on developing sovereign AI ecosystems tailored to “reflect the linguistic and cultural diversity of humanity”, the note added.
Brazil’s push against algorithmic bias followed the US’ refusal to sign
an international declaration promoting “inclusive” and “sustainable” AI, a decision that deepens a rift between Washington and key global players on the technology’s regulation.
Holding firm, US Vice-President J.D. Vance
on Tuesday asserted that excessive oversight could stifle innovation.
Speaking at an AI summit in Paris, Vance urged Europe
to embrace “optimism rather than trepidation”, saying stringent AI rules could stifle progress before it fully develops.
His remarks sharply contrasted with those of leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron
, who have insisted that global rules are necessary to make AI ethical and sustainable.
More than 60 countries, including China, signed the agreement vowing to promote AI accessibility and safeguard human rights. The US opted out, alongside Britain
.
Beijing’s decision to endorse the statement was considered rare given its history of resisting international human rights agreements, highlighting Washington’s isolated position.
Discussions at the Brics summit will also prioritise AI-driven solutions in public health, including a new platform for cooperation aimed at integrating AI into national healthcare systems.
Economic and financial reform appear to be major pillars of Brazil’s chairship. Brics countries have long pushed for changes to global financial institutions, contending they are skewed in favour of wealthier nations.
Brazil in its note renewed calls to reform International Monetary Fund (IMF)
governance, demanding greater representation for developing countries in key leadership positions.
The document singled out ongoing efforts to bolster Brics-led financial initiatives, such as the Shanghai-based New Development Bank
. The group is expected to continue developing a local payment system to facilitate trade and investment among member states and reduce dependence on the US dollar.
US President Donald Trump has voiced anger at the proposal. On social media in December, he promised to impose “100 per cent tariffs”
on countries exploring alternative currency arrangements, warning they could face restricted access to the American market.
“The idea that the Brics countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is over,” Trump posted.
The concept note described a “moral imperative” for countries to bridge the gap between climate ambition and financial commitments, particularly in support of developing countries.
Brazil called again for structural reforms at the UN, specifically in its Security Council, which it argues is “outdated and ineffective” in addressing modern conflicts.
“The UN faces the dilemma of dealing with emerging threats and persistent challenges that can only be effectively addressed through multilateral cooperation,” it stated.
However, the issue remains far from settled among member states. While Brazil has Russia’s support, Beijing has never explicitly stated whether it would back an expansion of the UN body’s select group of permanent members.
Aside from China, only the US, France
, Britain and Russia are permanent members, each holding veto power.
Complicating matters further, a meeting of Brics’ foreign ministers in September ended without a joint declaration for the first time in the bloc’s history. The impasse came after new Brics members Egypt
and Ethiopia
declined to endorse a document referencing Brazil and India’s ambitions for permanent seats on the Security Council.
With Brics’ expansion to 11 member states and the integration of nine partner nations, Brazil has proposed reforms to streamline decision-making within the bloc.
To avoid situations like the one in September, the chairship said it would establish a task force to “modernise procedures, improve coordination and integrate new members” into Brics’ structure.
