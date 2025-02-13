Brazil: BRICS summit to focus on AI, health, and financial reform

Speaking at an AI summit in Paris, Vance urged Europe to embrace “optimism rather than trepidation”, saying stringent AI rules could stifle progress before it fully develops.

His remarks sharply contrasted with those of leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron , who have insisted that global rules are necessary to make AI ethical and sustainable.

More than 60 countries, including China, signed the agreement vowing to promote AI accessibility and safeguard human rights. The US opted out, alongside Britain

Beijing’s decision to endorse the statement was considered rare given its history of resisting international human rights agreements, highlighting Washington’s isolated position.

Discussions at the Brics summit will also prioritise AI-driven solutions in public health, including a new platform for cooperation aimed at integrating AI into national healthcare systems.

Economic and financial reform appear to be major pillars of Brazil’s chairship. Brics countries have long pushed for changes to global financial institutions, contending they are skewed in favour of wealthier nations.

Brazil in its note renewed calls to reform International Monetary Fund (IMF) governance, demanding greater representation for developing countries in key leadership positions.

The document singled out ongoing efforts to bolster Brics-led financial initiatives, such as the Shanghai-based New Development Bank . The group is expected to continue developing a local payment system to facilitate trade and investment among member states and reduce dependence on the US dollar.