Brazil offers apologies to families of those affected by past dictatorship

Brazil's government apologized on Monday to the families of victims of the country's military dictatorship, whose remains may be among those discovered in a clandestine mass grave 35 years ago.

Dozens of families are still waiting to know whether their parents, children, siblings and friends are in one of more than 1,000 blue bags discovered in 1990 in a ditch in a Sao Paulo cemetery in the isolated district of Perus, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

That was the first of many mass graves uncovered by Brazil’s authorities after the end of the 21-year military rule in 1985.

The clandestine grave at the Dom Bosco cemetery also contained remains of several unidentified people who were not linked to the fight against Brazil’s dictatorship.

The official apology is part of a deal between prosecutors, family members and the state. It took place during Right to Truth Day, which is also celebrated in other countries.

Human Rights Minister Macae Evaristo said the Brazilian state was neglectful in the identification process of the bags and bones found in Perus.

For almost 25 years, the remains were held by three state universities and laboratories outside Brazil, but only a handful of families finally had their loved ones identified.

Mr Evaristo said: “What the Brazilian government has been doing is continuing the process of seeking investigation and accountability."

