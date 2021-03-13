Brazil passes India to claim world’s second-highest coronavirus case tally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil has passed India to claim the world’s second-highest coronavirus case tally after the United States. As many as 85,663 cases were recorded in Brazil in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 11,363,380, according to the Health Ministry, according to TASS.

The number of coronavirus fatalities rose by 2,216 to 275,105 in the past day. Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll after the US.

Over ten mln patients have recovered in Brazil, there are currently more than one mln active coronavirus cases in the country.

The Brazilian Health Ministry’s Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) research center said in early March that the coronavirus situation had deteriorated sharply across the entire country. According to Fiocruz, Brazil accounts for over ten percent of coronavirus deaths in the world.

News.Az