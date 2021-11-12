Brazil qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Colombia win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lucas Paqueta's instinctive strike gave Brazil a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Colombia on Thursday to book their place at Qatar 2022, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The five-time world champions join the hosts and Europeans Germany and Denmark as early qualifiers for next year's finals.

The have produced a near perfect qualifying campaign, winning 11 of 12 matches -- their only blemish a goalless draw in Colombia last month -- to qualify with six games to spare.

They were made to work for it as Colombia had the better of the first half, but an attacking tactical switch from coach Tite at half-time paid dividends as the Selecao dominated after the break.

Colombia's defeat saw them drop out of the four automatic qualifying positions in the single South American group as Chile overtook them after a third successive win, 1-0 away to Paraguay.

Wilmar Barrios had the first chance of the match, lashing a half volley narrowly over the bar as Colombia made a bright start.

A typically muscular run into the box by Duvan Zapata saw him get off a shot that flashed past the post.

Colombia were proving tough opponents and creating the clearer chances.

William Tesillo should have done much better at the back post when picked out by Juan Cuadrado's deep cross but headed into a crowd of players.

Brazil struggled to create any notable chances with Paqueta's shot from outside the box easily gathered by David Ospina and Neymar's free-kick blocked by the wall.

Colombia were always dangerous on the break and Luis Diaz whipped an effort from outside the box narrowly wide, but their failure to test Alisson Becker in the Brazil goal was indicative of a team that came into the match on the back of three successive goalless draws.

Brazil were unable to get behind Colombia's organized defense and a deflected cross from full-back Danilo that hit the side-netting was as close as they came until Marquinhos headed inches off target from a corner in first half stoppage time.

News.Az