Brazil registers over 75,000 deaths from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil registered 1,233 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide count to 75,366, the country's health ministry said, Xinhua reports.

Meanwhile, 39,924 newly confirmed cases were reported, taking its total to 1,966,748, the ministry said.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populous state, is the worst hit, with 393,176 cases and 18,640 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 134,449 cases and 11,757 deaths.

Brazil saw the world's second-largest outbreak, after the United States, both in terms of death toll and caseload.

News.Az