Brazil reports 1,857 more COVID-19 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil registered 1,857 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 521,952, the health ministry said Friday, Xinhua reported.

A total of 65,165 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,687,469, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 248.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

News.Az