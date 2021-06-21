Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths
- 21 Jun 2021 09:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162424
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/brazil-reports-44178-new-coronavirus-cases-1025-deaths Copied
Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Reuters reports.
Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 501,825, according to ministry data.