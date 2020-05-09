Brazil reports close to 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 9,897 with 751 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 145,328 with 10,222 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, has been hit the hardest by COVID-19, with 3,416 deaths and 41,830 confirmed cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 1,503 deaths and 15,741 cases, and Ceara with 966 deaths and 14,956 cases.

News.Az