Brazil reports nearly 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Friday reported 2,914 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 386,416, Xinhua reports.

According to the Health Ministry, 14,237,078 people in Brazil have so far tested positive for the virus, after tests detected 69,105 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Brazil's state-run medical research facility, reported that 14 states and the capital Brasilia registered over 90 percent occupancy of intensive care units (ICU) in the past week, while seven other states saw more than 80 percent occupancy of ICU beds.

Hospital service has collapsed to a "critical" degree, Fiocruz said, noting COVID-19 deaths rate soared during the past two weeks.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's top tourist destination, the mayor's office relaxed lockdown measures to allow people to visit the town's famous beaches from Monday to Friday. Beaches remain closed on weekends and nighttime restrictions on mobility are still in place.

