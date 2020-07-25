Brazil reports over 85,000 deaths, 2.3 mln cases of COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil has registered more than 85,000 deaths and 2.3 million cases of the novel coronavirus disease so far, the country's ministry of health announced, Xinhua reports.

The ministry said that 55,891 new cases and 1,156 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 2,343,366 and the total deaths to 85,238.

The worst-hit state of Sao Paulo, with 463,218 cases and 21,206 deaths from the disease, announced on Friday that quarantine measures to contain the pandemic would be extended to Aug. 10.

Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria stated that this is the eighth extension of the quarantine that originally began on March 24.

"We are executing the Sao Paulo Plan, and in some places with good ratings, activities will be allowed, but we cannot relax or neglect anything," said Doria.

Brazil is the world's No.2 hotspot for COVID-19 cases, second only to the United States.

News.Az