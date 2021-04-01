Brazil reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 3,869 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, according to Xinhua.

This figure surpassed the Tuesday record of 3,780 deaths, bringing the country's total to 321,515.

In addition, COVID-19 cases in Brazil rose to 12,748,747 after 90,638 new cases were reported.

Brazil is one epicenter of the pandemic, with the world's second-worst outbreak in terms of deaths and infections, only after the United States.

The South American country has been facing a new wave of outbreak since January, which has overwhelmed its health system in most of the country's 27 federative units.

As of Tuesday, the country had vaccinated a population of 21.8 million, with 16.9 million receiving the first dose and 4.9 million receiving both doses, according to local press.

News.Az