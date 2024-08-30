Yandex metrika counter

Brazil's chief judge demands suspension of Elon Musk's X

A Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered the suspension of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in Brazil.

The decision came after X failed to comply with an order to name a new legal representative for the company in the South American country.

Brazilian law requires all internet companies to have a legal representative in the country.

This ensures someone can be notified of legal decisions and is qualified to take any requisite action.

But earlier this month, X removed its legal representative from Brazil after Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes threatened her with arrest.

Moraes had warned X owner Elon Musk on Wednesday night that the social media site would be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative. The judge set a 24-hour deadline.

Moraes said the platform would remain blocked until it complies.

