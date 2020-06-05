Brazil virus toll surges to third-highest in world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil's death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed Italy's to become the third-highest in the world Thursday, as the UN's secretary-general called for a "people's vaccine" to stem the pandemic, AFP reports.

The bleak figures from Brazil underlined the grim toll the virus is taking in Latin America, the latest epicenter in the pandemic, even as Europe seeks to reemerge from lockdown -- including with a massive new 600-billion-euro ($674-billion) economic stimulus measure announced by the European Central Bank.

Brazil reported a new 24-hour record death toll, bringing the total number killed to more than 34,000.

That is behind only the United States, with more than 108,000 deaths, and Britain, with nearly 40,000.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has fiercely criticized coronavirus stay-at-home measures, even as the number of infections and deaths continues to soar, arguing that they are needlessly hurting the economy.

