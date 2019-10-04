Brazilian company tests Huawei-powered 5G at Rock in Rio festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian telecommunications giant Oi is putting Chinese company Huawei's fifth-generation wireless telecommunication technology (5G technology) to the test during the ongoing Rock in Rio music festival, Xinhua reported.

It is the largest trial of the 5G technology in Brazil. "Huawei gave us 50 handsets with access to the 5G network," said Oi's B2B operations manager Leonardo Enrique dos Santos Fernandes, adding that "50 partners, clients or even the press can use these mobiles and benefit from this technology each day" during the event.

Festivalgoers will also "be able to play games on the 5G handsets at the gaming center" from Thursday, he noted.

The company is also using other technologies from Huawei during the festival, such as security cameras equipped with facial recognition and wait time calculation features, among others.

The advanced wireless technology is not publicly available in Brazil yet and Brazil's telecom carriers are eager to introduce the technology, said the operations manager.

Rock in Rio is one of the largest music festivals in the world. This year's edition is divided into two sessions, running on Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 3-6, and is expected to attract about 700,000 people.

News.Az

