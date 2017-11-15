Brazilian FM expresses his country's support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil is a peace-loving country and supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira.

he Brazilian foreign minister is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.



“The main goal of my visit to Azerbaijan is to expand relations between the two countries and give them new impetus,” the Brazilian minister said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday, APA reported.



Nunes Ferreira said he discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart a number of international issues, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



Brazil wants the talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group, to bring results and peace to be restored, noted the foreign minister.

