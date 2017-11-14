Brazilian FM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira will be on an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 15.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other high officials, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.



Elmar Mammadyarov and Aloysio Nunes Ferreira will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.



For press conference local and international media are invited to come to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 15, at 11:45. Media representatives are requested to present their accreditation cards at the entrance.

