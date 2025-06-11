Brazilian president Lula to take part in G7 talks in Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and confirmed his attendance at the G7 summit in Canada, scheduled for June 15 to 17, CNN Brazil reported on Wednesday.

Brazil was invited to the summit again in 2023 after being absent for 14 years, since 2009. Last year, Lula participated in the summit in Italy as a guest at the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian head of state said he would like to travel to Canada for the summit "before the US annexes Canada as an American state."

News.Az