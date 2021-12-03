Brazilian president says accepts Putin’s invitation to visit Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to visit Russia in the first quarter of 2022 at Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invitation, as Bolsonaro himself said in his weekly address broadcast on social media, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"President Putin invited us to visit Russia. The invitation was accepted. It is a pleasure and great honor for me. It opens a window of opportunities for our country," he pointed out.

According to the Brazilian president, a ministerial delegation will accompany him on the trip, which is expected to take place in February or March.

"Russia is interested in Brazil. It’s a big market," Bolsonaro noted. "We will deepen relations with Russia," he added.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca made a visit to Russia earlier this week, holding a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The parties signed a plan of political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

