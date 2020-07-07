Brazilian president says he has coronavirus symptoms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has canceled the events scheduled for this week over experiencing suspected coronavirus symptoms, CNN Brasil reported citing the head of state.

The president has passed a test for COVID-19 and the result is expected on Tuesday. Bolsonaro said his body temperature rose to 38 degrees Celsius, but lungs tomography did not indicate any problems.

Brazil reported 20,229 new COVID-19 cases in the past day and the total case tally increased to 1,623,284, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll has climbed by 620 to 65,487, while over 927,000 patients have recovered.

The southeastern region of Brazil remains the epicenter of the outbreak, which includes the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espirito Santo and Minas Gerais.

