Brazil's cases surpass 1.4 million, deaths near 60,000

The Brazilian Health Ministry on Tuesday raised the national count of COVID-19 cases to 1,402,041 with 59,594 deaths, Xinhua reports.

Over the last 24 hours, the country reported 33,846 new cases and 1,280 more deaths, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that so far 790,040 patients have recovered from the disease in Brazil.

News.Az