Brazil’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 30,000

The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus in Brazil has surpassed 30,000, according to official statistics, TASS reports.

In the past day, a record high number of 1,262 deaths from the coronavirus was recorded in the country, taking the total death toll to 31,199, according to the Health Ministry’s website. The causes of another 4,300 deaths, which could be related to the infection, are being verified.

Since the last publication of statistics, the number of new cases of infection in the country rose by 28,936 to 555,383. More than 223,000 patients have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked second after the United States for the number of COVID-19 cases. The South American country is in the fourth place after the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy for the number of fatalities from the coronavirus. The Health Ministry predicts that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow, and the cases would decline in September.

News.Az