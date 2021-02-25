Brazil’s coronavirus death toll nears 250,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil has documented 1,428 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 249,957, the data published by the Brazilian Health Ministry informs, TASS reports.

The country has documented 66,588 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the total case count reaching 10,324,463. About 9.3 mln patients have recovered. There are about 800,000 active cases of the disease currently. There are 4,913 COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths per 100,000 residents.

In the past week, about 330,000 cases of infection have been documented in Brazil (nearly 20,000 more than the week before), and 7,445 people have died.

Brazil confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on February 26, 2020. It ranks third after the US and India on COVID-19 cases, and second after the US on coronavirus-related deaths.

News.Az