Brazil's coronavirus death toll nears 40,000

The number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil has risen by 1,274 to 39,680, according to the Health Ministry’s data, TASS reports.

Another 32,913 cases were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 772,416. As many as 325,395 patients have recovered.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus patient was identified on February 26, has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases after the US and the third highest death toll after the United States and the United Kingdom.

News.Az