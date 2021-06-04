Brazil's coronavirus death toll nears 470,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil registered 1,682 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 469,388, the health ministry said, Xinhua reports.

A total of 83,391 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 16,803,472, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

Brazil now has a death rate of 223 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ministry.

Brazil have so far vaccinated 69.6 million people, according to a consortium of media outlets.

News.Az