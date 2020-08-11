Brazil's coronavirus death toll reaches 101,752

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil on Monday said it registered 703 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 101,752, according to Xinhua.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health's daily pandemic report, tests detected 22,048 new cases of infection in the same 24-hour period, taking the total caseload to 3,057,470.

Brazil has the world's second largest outbreak of COVID-19, after the United States, with more than 100,000 deaths and 3 million infections on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the hardest hit state is Sao Paulo, the country's most industrialized and populated, with 25,151 deaths and 628,415 cases of infection, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 14,108 deaths and 180,016 cases, and Ceara with 7,979 deaths and 188,657 cases.

