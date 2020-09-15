Brazil's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 132,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 132,000 after 381 more patients died of the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 132,006, the Ministry of Health said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

In the same period, tests detected 15,155 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload since the start of the outbreak here to 4,345,610.

The average of daily deaths caused by the pandemic has fallen. In the past seven days, there was an average of 711 daily deaths, an 18 percent reduction.

As of Saturday, only three of Brazil's 27 states were seeing a rise in deaths, while 10 had stable fatality rates and 14 saw a decline in deaths.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in Brazil, is the most affected by the virus, with 893,349 cases of infection and 32,642 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 242,810 cases and 17,003 deaths.

News.Az