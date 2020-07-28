Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 90,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 87,618 on Monday, with 614 more deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health, Xinhua reports.

The ministry said that 23,284 cases were reported in the same period, taking the total caseload to 2,442,375.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populated state, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 487,654 cases and 21,676 deaths, followed by neighboring Rio de Janeiro, with 157,834 infections and 12,876 deaths.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, second only to the United States, both in terms of death toll and caseload.

News.Az