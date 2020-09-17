Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 rises to 134,106

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Brazilian government announced on Wednesday that the country registered 987 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 134,106, Xinhua reports.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 36,820 new cases had been detected in the same period of time, for a total of 4,419,083 since the disease was first detected in the South American country.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 909,428 cases and 33,253 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 246,182 cases and 17,342 deaths.

Despite the high incidence of the virus, Brazil has managed to reduce the number of daily deaths in recent weeks, and has seen a decline from an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day to an average of 813 deaths during the last week, according to health authorities.

Brazil has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, only behind the United States, and the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections.

News.Az