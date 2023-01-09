Brazil's president declares state of emergency in capital amid unrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared a state of emergency in the country's capital due to the riots staged on Sunday by supporters of former head of state Jair Bolsonaro. He read out the relevant decree, speaking to reporters, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"[There is a]decree on federal intervention in the [capital] Federal District in order to contain large-scale violations of public order until January 31, 2023," the President said. He specified that for this period the federal authorities will assume the functions of managing public security agencies.

Da Silva said that security functions in Brasilia are legally assigned to the military police of the Federal District, which, in his opinion, "did nothing."

"I would call it incompetence, unwillingness or even malice on the part of those responsible for public safety in the Federal District. This is not the first time," he added.

According to the head of state, such inaction of law enforcement officers should not go unpunished. "They cannot serve in the department, because the Brazilian society does not trust them," Lula da Silva stressed.

