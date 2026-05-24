BREAKING: Russian missiles hit near Azerbaijan’s embassy in Kyiv

According to AZERTAC’s special correspondent, several missiles struck the area of Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, where the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine is located. Some of the missiles reportedly landed about 300 meters from the embassy. The blast wave shattered windows in the diplomatic mission.

Missile strikes near the embassy completely destroyed the Lukyanivka market and the Kvadrat shopping center, both of which burned down. Several residential buildings were also damaged.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least two people were killed and more than 40 others were injured in the air strikes. Twenty-eight of the wounded were hospitalized, including three in serious condition.

The casualty toll may rise as rescue teams continue clearing the debris.