Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil rose on Wednesday, with Brent at $40 for the first time since March, as optimism mounted that major producers will extend production cuts and a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will spur fuel demand, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures for August rose 43 cents, or 1.1%, at $40 a barrel, by 0252 GMT. The contract climbed to as high as $40.42, the highest since March 6, after gaining 3.3% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 68 cents, or 1.9%, at $37.49 a barrel. It rose to as much as $37.88, also the highest since March 6. The contract ended the previous session up 3.9%.

Both benchmarks have risen sharply in recent weeks from the lows of April, buoyed by a continuing recovery in China, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, while other economies are slowly opening up after lockdowns to contain its spread.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, may extend production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 10% of global output, into July or August, sources told Reuters.

News.Az